Left Menu

Steady Chouhan moves up to 33rd place at Abu Dhabi Challenge

The birdie on the ninth was satisfying after having dropped a shot on the hole on the second day.Chouhan will play the final round with Jonathan Thomson and Cole Madey.Manuel Elvira will take a two shot lead into the final day at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club after carding an impressive 7-under par round of 65 on a moving day.The 26-year-old Spaniard birdied three of his opening four holes to take the solo lead having started his round two shots behind playing partner Craig Howie.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:11 IST
Steady Chouhan moves up to 33rd place at Abu Dhabi Challenge
The winner of the Black Bull Challenge, who is hoping to get into the DP World Tour either through one of the 20 cards available on the Challenge Tour or by topping the Indian PGTI Tour, is currently 11th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings. Image Credit: freepik
  • Country:
  • India

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan played a steady round of 1-under 71 in the third round to move seven places up from his overnight 40th position in the UAE Abu Dhabi Challenge here on Saturday. Chouhan was 2-under and in tied 33rd place.

The winner of the Black Bull Challenge, who is hoping to get into the DP World Tour either through one of the 20 cards available on the Challenge Tour or by topping the Indian PGTI Tour, is currently 11th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Chouhan, who started on the back nine, bogeyed the 17th, had two birdies on the front nine on the fourth and ninth. The birdie on the ninth was satisfying after having dropped a shot on the hole on the second day.

Chouhan will play the final round with Jonathan Thomson and Cole Madey.

Manuel Elvira will take a two shot lead into the final day at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club after carding an impressive 7-under par round of 65 on a moving day.

The 26-year-old Spaniard birdied three of his opening four holes to take the solo lead having started his round two shots behind playing partner Craig Howie. He registered eight birdies and just one bogey to top the leaderboard at 14 under par, two shots clear of Germany's Maximilian Rottluff on 12 under par.

Elvira, who holed a 50 foot putt on the last to extend his advantage, made the most of favourable scoring conditions to shoot the second lowest round of the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023