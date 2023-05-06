Steady Chouhan moves up to 33rd place at Abu Dhabi Challenge

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan played a steady round of 1-under 71 in the third round to move seven places up from his overnight 40th position in the UAE Abu Dhabi Challenge here on Saturday. Chouhan was 2-under and in tied 33rd place.

The winner of the Black Bull Challenge, who is hoping to get into the DP World Tour either through one of the 20 cards available on the Challenge Tour or by topping the Indian PGTI Tour, is currently 11th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Chouhan, who started on the back nine, bogeyed the 17th, had two birdies on the front nine on the fourth and ninth. The birdie on the ninth was satisfying after having dropped a shot on the hole on the second day.

Chouhan will play the final round with Jonathan Thomson and Cole Madey.

Manuel Elvira will take a two shot lead into the final day at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club after carding an impressive 7-under par round of 65 on a moving day.

The 26-year-old Spaniard birdied three of his opening four holes to take the solo lead having started his round two shots behind playing partner Craig Howie. He registered eight birdies and just one bogey to top the leaderboard at 14 under par, two shots clear of Germany's Maximilian Rottluff on 12 under par.

Elvira, who holed a 50 foot putt on the last to extend his advantage, made the most of favourable scoring conditions to shoot the second lowest round of the week.

