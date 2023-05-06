IPL 2023: Fifties from Virat, Lomror power RCB to 181/4 against DC

With the help of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 181/4 at the end of 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli completed his 7000 runs in IPL, becoming the only cricket to do so. he scored 55 off 46. After getting a solid start from the openers, Lomror got the leverage and scored a quick 54 off 29 balls.

Mitchell Marsh took two wickets conceding 21 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each. Electing to bat, RCB got to a solid start as their star duo Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 50 runs to the scoreboard in 5.5 overs.

At the end of powerplay, RCB was at 51/0, with Faf (29*) and Virat (22*). RCB did not lose any wickets till the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, RCB was 79/0, with skipper Faf (44*) and Virat (35*) unbeaten.

The pair tried to accelerate but in that process, Faf became a victim of Mitchell Marsh in 10.3 overs. Faf scored 45 of 32 balls consisting of five fours and one six. Marsh on the very next ball dismissed Glenn Maxwell on a golden duck creating an opportunity for a hat-trick. Marsh did not achieve the hat-trick in the next ball and RCB were at 82/2 after 10.4 overs.

Bangalore reached to 100-run mark in 12.4 overs. Virat clinched his fifty off 42 balls, he had also scripted history by becoming the only player to complete 7000 runs in IPL.

Mahipal Lomror from the other end was hitting regular boundaries to assist Virat and they together added 50 runs off just 29 balls. Virat's innings came to an end in the 16th over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed him after Khaleel Ahmed took a catch at short fine leg. RCB was 137/3 in 16 overs.

RCB achieved the 150-run mark in 16.5 overs. Mahipal Lomror 44* (21) and Dinesh Karthik 2* (2). Lomror was continuously attacking the bawlers to post quick runs on the board. He scored his fifty off 26 balls.

Lomror and Karthik took responsibility after Virat's dismissal. Khaleel Ahmed got the breakthrough of Karthik who was batting at 11 off 9 balls in the last over. He conceded just 9 runs in the over as RCB posted 181/4.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 181 (Virat Kohli 55, Mahipal Lomror 54, Mitchell Marsh 2/21) vs Delhi Capitals (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)