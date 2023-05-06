Left Menu

"It is the key to success," Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate on Trent Arnold's position change in recent games

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp made a tactical change by switching Trent's position from right back to the right midfielder position, and this small change has added a different dimension to their game.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:45 IST
"It is the key to success," Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate on Trent Arnold's position change in recent games
Trent Alexander Arnold (Photo: Twitter/Liverpool). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp made a tactical change by switching Trent Alexander Arnold's position from right back to the right midfielder position, and this small change has added a different dimension to their game. The first instance was visible when Liverpool faced Arsenal, the English wingback produced a crucial moment which changed the fate of the entire game. Liverpool were able to pull out a draw.

"This system where Trent is getting into midfield and getting into more attacking positions is the key to the success we've been having recently," Ibrahima Konate said while speaking to Sky Sports. "It's important that we can involve Trent further up the field because of the quality he has in his game. We all know what a great passer of the ball he is, I'd say he's one of the best passers in the world. I think it's made us more clinical and decisive in front of goal."

With Arnold's change in position, Konate has to tactically adapt according to the different circumstances. "We do talk but it's not so important that we are communicating - the main thing is that we all know our roles and what we need to do," says Konate.

"Sometimes we're too far away from each other and there's a lot of noise in the stadium so if he does speak to me, I might not be able to hear him anyway." "I have to cover more ground but we can see the tactical benefits from an attacking point of view," he adds, referencing Liverpool's ability to throw more bodies forward.

He further went on to reflect on how the number of games have taken a toll on his performance as well as on his team. But even after playing at such short intervals but still he is willing to fight for his team. "It's true that I have a lot more work to do which means I'm more tired after a game now!" Konate tells Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Brentford at Anfield.

"But I'm happy whenever I'm fighting for the team and while we're putting in such good performances, I'll make whatever sacrifices are necessary," Konate concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023