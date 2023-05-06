Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip

Lionel Messi apologised to Paris St Germain and his team mates on Friday after being suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week and missing a training session as a result. French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient on Sunday.

Fencing-Second World Cup event in Germany cancelled after Russia, Belarus readmitted

The Olympic Fencing Club of Bonn has called off its annual World Cup men's foil event, the second event in Germany to be cancelled after the sport's global governing body (FIE) reversed a ban on athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Tennis-Struff soaking in 'incredible journey' to Madrid final

Jan-Lennard Struff is relishing his bid for a first ATP title following his "incredible journey" at the Madrid Open which has seen the German become the first lucky loser to reach the final of a Masters 1000 event. Struff claimed a 4-6 6-3 6-4 semi-final victory over Russia's Aslan Karatsev on Friday, days after losing to the same opponent in the final round of qualifying.

Soccer-Jamaica striker Shaw named CONCACAF women's Player of the Year

Jamaica captain Khadija Shaw has become the first player from the Caribbean to be named CONCACAF women's Player of the Year, the governing body said on Friday, after she played a key role in helping her country qualify for the Women's World Cup. Shaw scored a joint-highest three goals at last year's CONCACAF W Championship to lead Jamaica to third place in the tournament, which served as a qualifier for this year's showpiece event in Australia and New Zealand.

MLB roundup: Red Sox beat Phillies for 7th straight win

Chris Sale struck out 10 in six innings as the Boston Red Sox earned their seventh win in a row, a 5-3 decision against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Sale (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk. Richard Bleier, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen each followed with a scoreless inning, and Jansen posted his seventh save.

Golf-Russian, Belarusian golfers allowed to return as neutrals

The International Golf Federation (IGF) has said Russian and Belarusian athletes can return to competing in international competitions as neutrals. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) sanctioned Russia and its ally Belarus after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 but in March recommended that their athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.

Tennis-Birthday boy Alcaraz beats Coric to reach Madrid final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday by storming into the Madrid Open final with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Borna Coric on Friday to stay on track for his fourth title of the season. In Sunday's title clash, the top-seeded Spaniard will face off against lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff who battled from a set down to beat qualifier Aslan Karatsev 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Motor racing-Verstappen top as Leclerc crashes in Miami practice

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen was comfortably fastest while Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the barriers in second practice for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Friday. Leclerc went off at turn eight, the car snapping and locking up as it went nose first into the barriers and wrecked the front suspension.

Build a stadium, FIFA's Infantino urges Kyrgyzstan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged Kyrgyzstan on Friday to build a national football stadium to host international games and address the lack of infrastructure. The former Soviet republic has no modern stadiums built to international standards that can host FIFA-level matches, and its national team's FIFA ranking has fluctuated between positions 201 and 75, currently standing at 96th.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby favourite Forte scratched from race

Early favourite Forte has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby hours before post time for the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown due to concerns about a bruised front foot, Churchill Downs said on Saturday. The Todd Pletcher-trained dark bay colt had brought a five-race win streak to the 1-1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and was installed as the early 3-1 favourite.

