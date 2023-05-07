"My role is to disrupt opposition's bowling, play impactful innings", RCB batter Mahipal Lomror

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Mahipal Lomror said that his role was to hit boundaries in every over and disrupt the opponent's bowling. He also added that he loves playing on slow wickets since he gets to play on the backfoot, where his game is quite strong. Mahipal Lormor's audacious 29-ball 54 in the last match added silverling to RCB's already existing batting prowess and will be important to the team's search for the playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Lormor joined RCB in 2022 and hitting the form at the right time for the team.

Lormor's innings - laced with three maximums and nine boundaries - served as a huge boost to RCB's consistent opening pair of Virat Kohli (55) and Faf Du Plessis (45). Lormor loves to play bold innings and looks at himself as a disruptor. He especially likes to play at the slow wickets which often trouble the other top batters of the world.

He stated as per an RCB press release, "My job was to try to score a boundary in every over. To put opposition bowlers under pressure I took some risks and it paid off. I love playing on slow wickets because I get to play on the backfoot where I am quite strong. As per my role, it is rare to score 50 or big runs. My role is to go down and disrupt the opposition's bowling. It is a high-risk game so am not expected to play long innings. My job is to play impactful innings and cameos." Lormor's maiden 50 has given him confidence and is happy to have achieved a landmark which he had been waiting to play for a long time. He will look to continue his top form in the upcoming matches as well.

The team's head coach Sanjay Bangar said Lormor was certainly the highlight of the last match. "There were a lot of positives to take from our last match in Delhi, especially in the batting department. Mahipal Lormor coming good with the bat was probably the highlight of the match. We showed great consistency in the batting department," commented Sanjay Bangar. Coming to the match, knocks from Virat (55 off 46 balls) Mahipal Lomror (54* in 29 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (45 in 32 balls), guided RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh took 2/21 in his three overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got a wicket each. DC chased down the total in just 16.4 overs, thanks to knocks from Phil Salt (87 in 45 balls), Rilee Rossouw (35* in 22 balls), Mitchell Marsh (26 in 17 balls) and skipper David Warner (22 in 14 balls).

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Salt's knock of 87 earned him the 'Man of the Match' award.

DC is now in the ninth position in the points table with four wins and six losses. The side has a total of eight points. RCB is at the fifth position with five wins and five losses. They have a total of 10 points. (ANI)

