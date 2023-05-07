Sanju Samson completes 300 fours in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson completed 300 fours in his Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Jaipur.

In the match, Samson played an entertaining knock of 66* in just 38 balls. His knock had four boundaries and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 173.68. Samson's four tally has gone up to 301. Samson is in the 22nd position when it comes to having hit the most fours in IPL.

The top-five batters with the most fours in IPL are: Shikhar Dhawan (739), David Warner (624), Virat Kohli (617), Rohit Sharma (539) and Suresh Raina (506). Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 214/2 after opting to bat first. Knocks from Yashasvi, Jos Buttler (95 in 59 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and Sanju Samson (66* in 38 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) helped RR reach such a massive total.

Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended at 1/44 in their four overs each. Mayank Markande was the most expensive bowler with 51 runs in four overs, without any wickets. SRH would be playing for their reputation and improving their position in the Points Table as they are placed last with three wins and six losses. While RR is placed fourth with five wins and five losses.

England star batter Joe Root will play his debut match in the Indian Premier League for RR today. Vivrant Sharma will also play his maiden game in IPL for SRH. SRH has replaced Harry Brook with Glenn Phillips. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh. (ANI)

