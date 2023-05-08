Premier League: Man United's top-four ambitions dented after loss to West Ham, Arsenal's dream stays alive

Manchester United was defeated 1-0 by West Ham at the London Stadium in their Premier League match on Sunday due to a disastrous blunder by David De Gea, putting their top-four ambitions in jeopardy. Said Benrahma's meek long-range effort in the first half should have been a straightforward save for the custodian, but despite getting a hand to it, he was unable to prevent it from crossing the line.

Manchester United, who were beaten 1-0 by Brighton the previous week and are only a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, appeared to be in control of the game before De Gea's error but could have lost by a greater margin, with the hosts dominating much of the second half as they took a huge step towards Premier League survival. Manchester United opened the game well, but their shooting was ineffective, with Bruno Fernandes and Antony dragging chances wide of Lukasz Fabianski's right-hand post.

When left in space to receive Antony's pull-back, Christian Eriksen shot over the bar, while Marcus Rashford hit another angled effort against the outside of the post. West Ham only attacked occasionally in the first half and had De Gea to thank for their opener, the Spaniard buried his head in the dirt after allowing Benrahma's weak effort to seep into the net after Luke Shaw had lost possession.

It was the under-fire goalkeeper's fourth error leading to an opposition goal this season, tying him with Tottenham's Hugo Lloris for the most in the Premier League. On the stroke of half-time, David Moyes' side were denied what appeared to be a straightforward penalty when Victor Lindelof's handball went overlooked by on-pitch referee Peter Bankes and VAR Stuart Attwell elected not to intervene.

The decision kept Erik Ten Hag's team in the game, but West Ham survived late pressure to win a deserved victory. On the other hand, Manchester United is at fourth position, having won 19 of their 34 matches, lost nine and drawn six. They have a total of 63 points. While they still have a game in hand against Liverpool, their stuttering form has thrown the top-four race wide open.

Man United attempted to respond quickly, but Antony's deflected long-range drive struck the wrong side of the post, and they were fortunate not to give a penalty shortly before the break when Victor Lindelof's handball went unpunished. However, West Ham maintained their lead in the second half, pressing Manchester United back and creating a slew of chances.

Declan Rice, who had been outstanding since returning from illness, was at the heart of most of it, while David de Gea looked nervous in the Manchester United goal, the Spaniard fortunate when Michail Antonio was adjudged to have fouled him before poking the ball over the line following a corner. Tomas Soucek also had the ball in the net, but his header was ruled out for offside. The Czech midfielder also hit the side netting with one effort, while Lucas Paqueta blasted just wide on another as they pushed for a second.

Manchester United improved in the closing moments, eventually putting West Ham under sustained pressure, but the Hammers held firm, with Fabianski also saving well from Rashford and substitute Anthony Martial. The home squad exited the ground in a festive atmosphere at the London Stadium, while Manchester United's devastated players went off knowing the top-four battle is far from over.

Moyes' first over Manchester United since taking over the club. The Hammers now have 37 points, relieving their relegation fears in 15th place. They have 10 wins in their 25 matches, have lost 18 and drawn seven. In the other match, Arsenal defeated Newcastle United by 0-2 at St James Park to keep their chances for title win alive.

Arsenal remained firm and committed to their principles in a riveting match played in a furious atmosphere, with Martin Odegaard shooting them ahead from 30 yards on 14 minutes before a Fabian Schar own-goal sealed it in the second half in the 71st minute. Newcastle had won eight of their last nine games and had only lost twice in their previous 24 Premier League home games, but they couldn't find a way to score despite Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both hitting the crossbar.

The Gunners are now one point behind Pep Guardiola's side, who still have a game in hand. It may be a futile pursuit, but Arsenal is hot on Manchester City's tail as the title race heats up. Newcastle got off to a flying start. Jacob Murphy's second-minute drive deflected against the foot of a post, and Arsenal was rocking and looking in trouble when referee Chris Kavanagh signalled to the spot after defender Jakub Kiwior appeared to block Bruno Guimaraes' strike with his hand.

However, Arsenal was granted a reprieve after the referee altered his judgement after being told to review the event, which revealed that the ball bounced off the defender's leg. Newcastle supporters were still yelling at the referee when Odegaard was afforded time and space on the outskirts of the box to unleash a left-footed drive past the hapless Pope, giving the visitors the lead against the run of play.

Pope had to make fast saves from Gabriel Martinelli and Odegaard before denying Bukayo Saka one-on-one after he was sent in by Granit Xhaka. Within four minutes of the restart, Aaron Ramsdale was forced into action when, after Isak's header had hit the post, he clawed away Schar's close-range header.

Martnelli then skimmed an effort off the top of the crossbar as the game continued at a frenetic pace, with play switching quickly from end to end. The next goal would be critical, and Arsenal scored it 19 minutes from time when Martinelli's powerful cross ricocheted off Pope and into the net.

Arsenal is in the second spot in the points table, with 25 wins in 35 matches, four losses and six draws. They have a total of 81 points. Newcastle is in the third spot, with 18 wins in 34 matches, 11 draws and five losses. They have a total of 65 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)