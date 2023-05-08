Sports News Roundup: Down 6, Rays stun Gerrit Cole, Yanks; Messi back in training with PSG and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Egyptian club makes contact with AWOL player after three weeks

Egypt's ENPPI said its Burkina Faso winger Eric Traore had made contact with the club at last, having gone missing since walking out of the stadium during a match against Aswan on April 18 after refusing to come on as a late substitute. ENPPI said earlier the 26-year-old, who was on loan from the Pyramids club, had appeared to go absent without leave, switching off his phones after leaving their stadium in Cairo. Attempts to contact him through his wife and agent had been to no avail, the club said.

Bet365 must pay compensation to Danish soccer star Eriksen and others, court finds

Online gambling service Bet365 must pay compensation to 23 Danish athletes, including soccer star Christian Eriksen, for using their names and photos on social media without consent, Denmark's maritime and commercial court ruled on Monday. The owner of Bet365, Malta-based Hillside Plc, was ordered to pay 4.7 million Danish crowns ($697,000) to the athletes, including badminton player and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, football player Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Boxing-Top fighters unwilling to put legacy on the line - Paul

Jake Paul said top boxers are too focused on protecting their undefeated records and should be more willing to sign up for high-profile fights. Britain's Tyson Fury and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk agreed late last year to a heavyweight unification title fight but the talks broke down in March.

Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicisation of sports

China wants to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to oppose the politicisation of sports, Premier Li Qiang said, amid demands on the sporting body to exclude athletes from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Premier Li made the comments at a meeting with IOC head Thomas Bach in Beijing over the weekend, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

MLB roundup: Down 6, Rays stun Gerrit Cole, Yanks

Isaac Paredes hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-7 comeback win against the New York Yankees in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Paredes hit an opposite-field line drive to right off Albert Abreu (1-1) to score Brandon Lowe from second base.

Soccer-Messi back in training with PSG

Lionel Messi is training with Paris St Germain again, the Ligue 1 team said on Monday, after the forward was suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result. French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.

Soccer-Leicester's relegation worries deepen after 5-3 loss at Fulham

Willian and Tom Cairney both scored twice to help Fulham beat Leicester City 5-3 at home on Monday, ending the visitors' three-game unbeaten Premier League run and leaving them deep in relegation danger. Leicester, who had taken five points from their last three matches, are 16th in the standings on 30 points -- tied with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest and a point above 19th-placed Everton, who are both in action later on Monday.

Cycling-Matthews wins stage three of Giro d'Italia, Evenepoel extends lead

Australian Michael Matthews timed his final effort to perfection to win a rain-affected stage three at the Giro d'Italia on Monday, following a 216-km ride from Vasto to Melfi.

Matthews and Mads Pedersen were neck-and-neck until the final corner, but the Australian, who was set up perfectly by his Jayco-AlUla team, moved in front on the home straight to emerge victorious and claim a first stage win at the Giro since 2015.

Golf-Furyk named as third U.S. vice captain for Ryder Cup

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for leadership and experience, named Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains on Monday for this year's event in Italy. Furyk boasts a wealth of Ryder Cup experience having played in the biennial competition between the United States and Europe in nine consecutive editions from 1997 while serving as captain in 2018 and vice captain in 2016 and 2021.

NHL roundup: Panthers win in OT, move Leafs to brink

Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla., and moved to the verge of sweeping their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven set 3-0, would advance with a home win on Wednesday. Florida registered its sixth straight playoff victory, a franchise record.

(With inputs from agencies.)