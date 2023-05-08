"He is one of the best players I have seen...": CSK Devon Conway on opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand batter Devon Conway lauded India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, with who he opens in the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling him "one of the best players he has ever seen." "Batting alongside Ruturaj is a real treat. I think he is one of the best players I have seen first-hand. I am very fortunate to be batting and watching him from the other end, go about his business," said Conway in a video posted by CSK's Twitter handle.

On batting with Conway, Ruturaj said that though Conway does not talk too much off the field, it is the exact opposite on-field while batting. "Batting with Dev I think....firstly, he does not talk too much off the field. But when we are batting, I do not know why, he talks a lot. He just keeps talking. He is consistent across all formats in international cricket. So when you have that experience, It is also important for me because I get to learn as much as I can from him," said Gaikwad.

Conway and Gaikwad are one of the most productive batting pairs of IPL 2023. They have stitched half-century/century stands on a regular basis and provided solid starts to their side with some dazzling strokeplay. Conway has scored 458 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of over 139, with five fifties and best score of 92*. He is the second-highest run-getter so far in IPL 2023. Gaikwad has scored 384 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of over 148, with two half-centuries. His best score is 92. They are in the top 10 among the highest run-scoring batters this season.

The duo has amassed 484 runs at the top as a pair this season in 10 innings, which also includes a century stand and three half-centuries stand. Chennai Super Kings had won their previous IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk Stadium recently by six wickets. CSK is at the second place in the points table with six wins, four losses and a total of 12 points. One of the matches failed to produce.

CSK will take on Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium on May 10. (ANI)

