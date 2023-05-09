Boxing-IBA called on countries to withdraw from boxing tournament over US participation

Left Menu

The IBA said it wrote to all participating national federations on Friday, urging them to withdraw immediately from the 53rd International Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Tournament "Grand Prix". Following the request, the IBA said Brazil, France, and Poland pulled out of the competition that was organised by The Czech Boxing Association (CBA) and held from May 3-8 held in Usti nad Labem, north of Prague.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) demanded countries withdraw from an event in the Czech Republic due to what it called "the illegitimate participation of US athletes and officials", the IBA said on Monday. The IBA said it wrote to all participating national federations on Friday, urging them to withdraw immediately from the 53rd International Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Tournament "Grand Prix".

Following the request, the IBA said Brazil, France, and Poland pulled out of the competition that was organised by The Czech Boxing Association (CBA) and held from May 3-8 held in Usti nad Labem, north of Prague. USA Boxing, representing the most successful country in the sport's Olympic history, announced in April that it had left the IBA immediately and was set to join the breakaway World Boxing.

The IBA Secretary General and CEO George Yerolimpos criticised the impact of the decision made by USA Boxing and the behaviour of the CBA. "They have both created a situation where our athletes are no longer able to compete under safe conditions in addition to the wasted time, effort, and money to travel to the event."

The IBA added that it had lodged an official complaint with the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit against the CBA for permitting the involvement of members affiliated with USA Boxing. The CBA could not be reached immediately for comment by Reuters.

