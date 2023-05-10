FACTBOX-Who qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final?

The first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Tuesday. Ten of the 15 countries performing went through to Saturday's Grand Final.

They will join 10 qualifiers from Thursday's second semi-final, last year's winner Ukraine, and the "big five" - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - in the Grand Final. The semi-finals are being decided solely by public vote for the first time.

WHICH COUNTRIES QUALIFIED? Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway

WHICH COUNTRIES WERE ELIMINATED? Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands

