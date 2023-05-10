Left Menu

FACTBOX-Who qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final?

Ten of the 15 countries performing went through to Saturday's Grand Final. They will join 10 qualifiers from Thursday's second semi-final, last year's winner Ukraine, and the "big five" - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - in the Grand Final. The semi-finals are being decided solely by public vote for the first time. WHICH COUNTRIES QUALIFIED?

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 02:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 02:58 IST
FACTBOX-Who qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final?

The first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Tuesday. Ten of the 15 countries performing went through to Saturday's Grand Final.

They will join 10 qualifiers from Thursday's second semi-final, last year's winner Ukraine, and the "big five" - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - in the Grand Final. The semi-finals are being decided solely by public vote for the first time.

WHICH COUNTRIES QUALIFIED? Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway

WHICH COUNTRIES WERE ELIMINATED? Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023