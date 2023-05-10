IPL 2023: "Mindset of batters is to do something special for the team", says MI skipper Rohit after win over RCB

Following his side's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that the mindset of the batters is to do something special for the side and it is coming off really well. Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a knock which will stay in the memory of fans who witnessed him throughout his knock as MI registered a crucial victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to move to the third spot with 12 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"It is a good pitch. If you apply yourselves, you can get runs. Akash (Madhwal) was with us last year as well. We saw the skillset. We wanted to give him a role. He is quite confident. He knows what field he needs," said Rohit in the post-match presentation. "We restricted them to less than 200. It was a great effort, It could have been 220 or more. I have no idea what a safe score is. The last four games we have seen an excess of 200 have been scored. Most of the teams are taking risks and it is coming off. The batters are taking risks and 200-plus scores are being chased. The mindset of the batters is to do something special for the team and it is coming off as well," added the skipper.

Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes). Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total.

Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each. In the chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga.

However, once Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera settled, there was no looking back for MI. The duo put on 140 runs for the third wicket. Suryakumar scored 83 off just 35 balls, consisting of seven fours and six sixes. Wadhera scored 52* in 34 balls with four boundaries and three sixes, hitting the winning runs for MI. MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav took home the 'Man of the Match' award for his explosive knock. With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of six points. (ANI)

