Bangladesh-Ireland washed out, South Africa into World Cup

PTI | Chelmsford | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:27 IST
The first of three one-day internationals between Bangladesh and Ireland ended in a no result after the match was abandoned because of rain, confirming South Africa's place in this year's Cricket World Cup.

Ireland needed to win all three matches in the series to stand a chance of claiming the final automatic qualifying place for the World Cup via the ICC ODI Super League, at the expense of the Proteas.

Instead, the Irish must go through final qualifying in June and July, after rain interrupted their reply to Bangladesh's 246-9 on Tuesday.

Ireland was 65-3 after 16.3 overs when the rain came around 4.45 p.m. local time at The County Ground in Chelmsford, the home of English county team Essex.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 61 off 70 balls, for his 44th ODI half-century, after Bangladesh was put in to bat by Ireland in what appeared decent batting conditions.

Najmul Hossain Shanto added 44 and Towhid Hridoy hit a 31-ball 27 as Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals, with Josh Little having the best bowling figures of 3-61.

Ireland got off to a poor start in the reply, losing the wickets of Paul Stirling (15) and captain Andy Balbirnie (5) in the space of 10 balls by the end of the fifth over.

Harry Tector was 21 not out and had been joined in the middle by Lorcan Tucker (2) by the time the covers came on.

Ireland needed to bat 20 overs or more for a result.

Bangladesh was already assured of an automatic qualifying berth for the Cricket World Cup taking place in India over October and November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

