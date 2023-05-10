IPL 2023: "Had confidence that I could control game well batting up the order", says MI batter Nehal Wadhera

Following his side's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians batter Nehal Wadhera said that he had confidence that he could control the game well while batting up the order. Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a knock which will stay in the memory of fans who witnessed him throughout his knock as MI registered a crucial victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to move to the third spot with 12 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the Indian Premier League's official website, which also featured Ishan Kishan, Wadhera said, "When I played practice matches for MI, I batted up the order. I did well. So I had the confidence that I could do well when given a chance to bat up and fulfill our needs as a team." Talking about whether he was thinking about his half-century while witnessing Suryakumar Yadav go on a rampage from the other end, the young batter said that he was thinking about bettering his side's net run rate as for him, his team is always first.

On his team dropping catches in the match, Washera said, "Catch drops started with me, it was simple. But I am happy that we won. But I took two catches later." Nehal is having a great IPL season so far. He has scored 183 runs in six innings across nine matches at an average of 36.60 and a strike rate of 147.58. He has scored two half-centuries, with best score of 64.

Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes). Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total.

Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each. In chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga.

However, once Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera settled, there was no looking back for MI. The duo put on 140 runs for the third wicket. Suryakumar scored 83 off just 35 balls, consisting of seven fours and six sixes. Wadhera scored 52* in 34 balls with four boundaries and three sixes, hitting the winning runs for MI. MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav took home the 'Man of the Match' award for his explosive knock. With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of ten points. (ANI)

