Left Menu

Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Women's Team for Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023

The Indian Junior Women will be up against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A during the group stage while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia. The Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 is a crucial event for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for the FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup 2023.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:34 IST
Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Women's Team for Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023
Indian women's junior team. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-member Indian Junior Women's Team for the prestigious Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to begin from June 2 in Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian Junior Women will be up against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A during the group stage while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia. The Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 is a crucial event for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for the FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India's campaign will be spearheaded by Captain Preeti while Deepika has been named the Vice Captain. Goalkeepers Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari have been named in the squad along with defenders Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa. The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage, as per a press release from Hockey India. India's forward line will see the experienced Mumtaz Khan, Vice Captain Deepika and Deepika Soreng lead the charge along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

Speaking about the team and the campaign, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "It was not easy to select the 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team for the Junior Asia Cup. There is lots of talent in India and it's great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage." "With Junior World Cup qualification at stake we know we will have to compete every second but I'm excited to see where this team can go," she added.

India will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3 followed by a match against Malaysia on June 5. They will take on Korea on June 6 followed by a match against Chinese Taipei. The Semis will be held on June 10 while the Final will be played on June 11. Indian Junior Women's Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa

Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata KujurManashri Narendra Shedage Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023