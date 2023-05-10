Left Menu

PSG express early interest in hiring Roma boss Jose Mourinho as manager

With current head coach Christophe Galtier's contract expiring in 2024, the French champions will evaluate their possibilities at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports.

10-05-2023
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has expressed preliminary interest in hiring Roma manager Jose Mourinho as their next manager. With current head coach Christophe Galtier's contract expiring in 2024, the French champions will evaluate their possibilities at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports.

Mourinho's future as Roma manager is unknown as the summer approaches, and the Portugueseman may consider leaving the club. After working together at Real Madrid, the 60-year-old enjoys a wonderful relationship with PSG sporting director Luis Campos.

Mourinho, whose contract with Roma expires at the end of next season, led the Italian club to their first European title since 1961 with victory in the Europa Conference League last season. The former Manchester United manager is seeking for back-to-back European titles with Roma, who face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semi-finals, with the first leg taking place in Italy on Thursday.

With four games remaining, Roma is seventh in Italy, five points outside the Champions League spots. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has yet to manage in France, and a transfer to PSG would be his tenth club, following stints at Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

PSG are prepared for a summer of turmoil, with Lionel Messi expected to go and Neymar facing an uncertain future as the club seeks its first Champions League trophy. PSG, who were eliminated in the last-16 stages of both the Champions League and the French Cup this season, leads Ligue 1 by six points with four games remaining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

