CSK felicitates Bomman and Bellie; director of 'Elephant Whisperers'

Chennai Super Kings felicitated real-life heroes Bomman and Bellie, elephant caregivers, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves at a special event here. Gonsalves' 'The Elephant Whisperers' won at the Oscar awards earlier this year. CSK captain MS Dhoni presented personalised CSK jerseys to the trio after training at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday. Also, the IPL franchise conductied a special felicitation ceremony for the caregiving couple and the filmmaker at the stadium ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Rupa Gurunath, owner, Chennai Super Kings, handed over mementoes along with Chenani Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan. CSK also presented a cheque to Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation towards the welfare of elephants. ''Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses,'' said Viswanathan.

