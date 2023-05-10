Sports News Roundup: Yankees blast A's in Aaron Judge's return; Honda say Marquez fit for French Grand Prix and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Haaland's father removed from Bernabeu seat after City equaliser

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's father Alfie says he was escorted from his seat inside the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday after apparently taunting Real Madrid fans following City's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final. Videos on social media show Alfie, who used to play for Manchester City, cupping his ear to Real fans after Kevin de Bruyne's stunning equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Soccer-City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish

Manchester City will be "unstoppable" at home when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, winger Jack Grealish said. City earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday after Kevin De Bruyne's stunning low strike cancelled out Vinicius Jr's opener for Real.

MLB roundup: Yankees blast A's in Aaron Judge's return

Gleyber Torres homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees beat the visiting Oakland Athletics 10-5 on Tuesday night. The Yankees welcomed Aaron Judge back from the 10-game injured list due to a strained right hip and saw him go 0-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Judge scored during New York's five-run third off Oakland starter Drew Rucinski (0-3) as the Yankees have scored 24 runs in their past three games.

Tennis-Seville to host 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Seville will host the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday. The showpiece women's team event, featuring 12 nations, will take place from Nov. 7-12.

Motorcycling-Honda say Marquez fit for French Grand Prix

Honda rider Marc Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from a hand injury, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday. Marquez underwent surgery after breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand following a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal. The injury ruled out him of races in Argentina, Texas and Spain.

Soccer-Mourinho dismisses PSG talk ahead of Europa League semi-final

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho lightheartedly brushed off persistent speculation around taking a managerial role at Paris St Germain, as his team prepares for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen at home on Thursday. Despite talk of potentially take over the Ligue 1 club from Christophe Galtier in the 2023-24 season, Mourinho reaffirmed his loyalty to Roma, where he is currently under contract until 2024.

NFL-Frankfurt Stadium to host Kansas City Chiefs in maiden NFL game

The German city of Frankfurt will host NFL games for the first time with two fixtures scheduled for November, the National Football League announced on Wednesday. Five international fixtures will take place over October and November with three in London.

Soccer-Juventus accounting case could be shifted from home city Turin

A false accounting case against Juventus could be shifted from the soccer club's home city of Turin to either Milan or Rome at the request of defence lawyers, judicial and legal sources said on Wednesday. Judge Marco Picco has asked Italy's top court to decide on the request in a move that will slow down proceedings.

Tennis-Wawrinka makes short work of Ivashka in Rome opener

Former world number three Stan Wawrinka shone following a rain delay at the Italian Open on Wednesday as the oldest player in the men's draw powered past Ilya Ivashka 6-2 6-4 to book his place in the second round. The 38-year-old took to the court after a 90-minute delay but proved too good for world number 73 Ivashka once the match began as he blasted 26 winners and converted three of his six breakpoint chances to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.

Cycling-Groves wins chaotic Giro stage five after dog causes Evenepoel crash

Favourite Remco Evenepoel crashed twice on stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, the first time after a dog strayed on to the road in treacherous conditions caused by driving rain, before Kaden Groves won the stage in a bunch sprint. The riders spent the majority of the 171km route from Atripalda to Salerno in the rain and they had to go cautiously on the descents, but chaos ensued when two big crashes ahead of the final sprint split the bunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)