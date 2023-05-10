Left Menu

Gary Neville compares Jorginho with Manchester Untied legend Paul Scholes

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville compared Arsenal's midfielder Jorginho's performance against Newcastle with the Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

Jorginho (Photo: Instagram/Jorginho). Image Credit: ANI
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville compared Arsenal's midfielder Jorginho's performance against Newcastle with the Red Devils legend Paul Scholes. Arsenal managed to put two goals past against the Magpies to come close towards the top spot of the Premier League table. The Italian midfielder Jorginho dictated the game on his terms with his presence in the midfield.

The way he controlled Arsenal's dominance in the midfield served as a glimpse of the past for many fans as his performance bore a resemblance to Paul Scholes. The Italian managed to produce a performance which acts as an example of the way Scholes used to perform at Newcastle's home ground

"I say Paul Scholes is the best I've ever played with, and there was an example of what he used to do out on the pitch at Newcastle," Gary Neville said in his podcast as quoted by Sky Sports. "In the most difficult atmospheres, in the most tense part of the season, against the most tenacious opposition, when it's the most difficult and everyone else wants to lump it up the pitch, who's going to get on the ball, take it when it's tight, poke it through midfield, get yourself into an attacking shape so that you can actually set off your attacking patterns, and do that religiously and repetitively through those kind of games?"

"At Manchester United, that man was Paul Scholes. He did it for 15 years. What we saw from Jorginho at Newcastle was a class performance, a real class performance. Partey had shown some nerves and some edginess in the last few matches when the team needed composure, and I thought Jorginho demonstrated what you really do need when it's really at its toughest," Neville added. Arsenal will be relying on Jorginho in their upcoming Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday. (ANI)

