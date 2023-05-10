Left Menu

UAE to host West Indies for three ODIs in June, ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Both teams will depart for Zimbabwe at the end of the series for their World Cup qualifying campaign which begins on June 18.

10-05-2023
As part of their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, the West Indies men's cricket team will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah next month. The day-night matches will be played on June 5, 7 and 9. Both teams will depart for Zimbabwe at the end of the series for their World Cup qualifying campaign which begins on June 18. The all-important tournament will confirm the remaining spots for the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India.

The qualification tournament will feature ten teams, with two teams advancing to the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India. "We are delighted to host a former World Champion side like the West Indies ahead of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. In recent months, our team has produced some sensational performances in the ODI format which have helped raise UAE cricket's profile. Our qualification for the tournament in Zimbabwe is a testament of our recent achievements. We want to ensure we provide the best possible preparation to our team and this series will most certainly help in achieving the goal. We look forward to welcoming the West Indian team. We want to thank Cricket West Indies for their continuous support towards cricket development in the UAE," General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), Mubashshir Usmani said in an official statement released by West Indies Cricket.

"This is our first ever bilateral tour against the UAE and we are pleased to have agreed this historic three-match ODI Series as it will provide a good opportunity for our players to get some preparation ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. It will also allow those players not going to Zimbabwe to get some valuable experience at the international level in foreign conditions, which would be hugely beneficial to their growth and development. We are happy to work closely with the ECB to arrange the three matches and we see this as a partnership which can grow in the future," Jimmy Adams, Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies said. (ANI)

