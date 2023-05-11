PREVIEW-Rugby-Crusaders, Blues collide as Super Rugby playoff race hots up

Even with a format that allows eight teams post-season play, the race for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs is heating up heading into round 12 this weekend, no more so than in Christchurch where the Canterbury Crusaders take on the Auckland Blues.

Runaway leaders Waikato Chiefs will be strong favourites to extend their 10-match winning streak against the Queensland Reds in New Plymouth on Friday and at least maintain their nine-point advantage at the top of the standings. Saturday's blockbuster clash between the most successful teams from New Zealand's two major islands is therefore more about the tussle for a top-four spot and the home advantage for the playoff quarter-finals that goes with it.

The reigning champion Crusaders prevailed 34-28 when the titans collided at Auckland's Eden Park earlier in the season but the Blues secured a rare win in Christchurch in the corresponding fixture last year. "The stats suggest we're going to see an exciting game of rugby and as this playoff race starts to get hot," said Blues coach Leon McDonald.

"All teams in that top-four mix know the value of home advantage in the first week of the playoffs. A win on Saturday will keep us right in the mix for that top four." The Blues have brought back hooker Ricky Riccitelli, lock Patrick Tuipulotu and number eight Hoskins Sotutu to bolster their pack after a weakened side earned victory over Moana Pasifika by the skin of their teeth last week.

In the backline, Beauden Barrett returns to flyhalf to go head-to-head with his rival for the All Blacks playmaker role, Richie Mounga. All Black Will Jordan was in fine touch for the Crusaders last week when he returned from a lengthy on spell on the sidelines and will again start at fullback.

The Blues have a one-point lead over the Crusaders in the standings going into the clash but trail second-placed Australia's ACT Brumbies by two points. The settled Brumbies have made just one change to their starting side to face the weakest of the New Zealand teams this season, the Otago Highlanders, in the final match of the round in Canberra on Sunday afternoon.

In the New Zealand capital, the fifth-placed Wellington Hurricanes will be keen to get back to winning ways and stay in the race for the top four with a victory over Moana Pasifika on Saturday, having been stunned by Fijian Drua last week. The Hurricanes have an 11-point lead over the sixth-placed New South Wales Waratahs, who lead the seven teams in the congested bottom half of the table effectively competing for three playoff spots over the last four rounds of the regular season.

The Waratahs have won their last two matches after a poor start to the season but face a test of their revival in Sydney on Saturday against a solid Melbourne Rebels outfit, who won the first meeting between the teams in round three. The Drua face a journey of more than 6,000km from Suva to Perth to face the Western Force on Friday as they look to replicate their impressive home form on the road and cement their place in the top eight.

