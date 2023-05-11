Formula 1: Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc tries baseball

Left Menu

Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc was seen throwing a pitch for the baseball team New York Yankees in the Yankees stadium on Wednesday. Leclerc threw the first inaugural pitch before their first home game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Charles Leclerc at the Yankees Stadium (Twitter: Photo/Yankees). Image Credit: ANI
The 25-year-old Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc was seen throwing a pitch for the baseball team New York Yankees in the Yankees stadium on Wednesday. Leclerc threw the first inaugural pitch before their first home game series against the Oakland Athletics. The New York Yankees is a baseball team. Famously known as the Yankees they compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League East division.

The Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc had a disappointing finish in the race at the Miami Grand Prix held on May 7. The Ferrari driver finished the race in 7th position behind Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz finished the race at the 5th position. Though the Ferrari drivers were not on the podium they still managed to get some crucial points for the team in the Constructors Championship.

In the 2022 season of Formula 1, Charles Leclerc finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2022 World Drivers' Championship. As of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, Leclerc has achieved 5 race wins and 19 pole positions this season.

In his Formula 1 career, he has achieved 25 podium finishes. In the driver's world championship title race, Charles Leclerc is in the seventh position with 34 points. His teammate, Carlos Sainz is in the fifth position with 44 points.

In the Constructor's Championship Ferrari is in the 4th position with 78 points. Above them are Mercedes (3rd), Aston Martin (2nd) and Red Bull in the 1st position. Ferrari signed Charles Leclerc in 2019 by replacing 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, who took his place at Sauber (now Alfa Romeo).

The next Formula 1 race is at EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX on May 21. Ferrari will be looking to bounce back and continue to their winning ways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

