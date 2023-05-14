Left Menu

Rugby-Koroibete hat-trick sends Wild Knights into Japan final against Kubota Spears

The Australia winger's hat-trick and 24 points from the boot of Japan flyhalf Rikiya Matsuda helped the champions come back from a 17-5 deficit at the break, with Yokohama hampered by the red card shown to World Cup winning centre Jesse Kriel. A red card was even more influential in Sunday's second semi-final at the same Prince Chichibu Memorial stadium in Tokyo, where Kubota Spears beat Tokyo Sungoliath 24-18.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 13:03 IST
Rugby-Koroibete hat-trick sends Wild Knights into Japan final against Kubota Spears
Representative Image

Saitama Wild Knights back Marika Koroibete scored three tries as the Japan Rugby League One champions rallied for a 51-20 victory over Yokohama Eagles on Saturday to set up a championship final next week against Kubota Spears. The Australia winger's hat-trick and 24 points from the boot of Japan flyhalf Rikiya Matsuda helped the champions come back from a 17-5 deficit at the break, with Yokohama hampered by the red card shown to World Cup winning centre Jesse Kriel.

A red card was even more influential in Sunday's second semi-final at the same Prince Chichibu Memorial stadium in Tokyo, where Kubota Spears beat Tokyo Sungoliath 24-18. Japan lock Hendrik Tui's early dismissal for a high hit on Kubota prop Kota Kaishi left his Sungoliath team mates with 14 men for the remaining 75 minutes of the contest.

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx crossed to put Kubota ahead for good before the hour mark and Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley was named Man of the Match for his late try and three conversions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023