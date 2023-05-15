Left Menu

Barcelona clinch first La Liga title since 2018-19, defeat Espanyol by 4-2

A comfortable win over the hosts at the RCDE Stadium, threatened by relegation, means that Xavi Hernandez's side is 14 points clear of Real Madrid and 16 ahead of the third-placed Atletico Madrid, with four games left in the season.

Barcelona players celebrating in dressing room. (Photo- FC Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Barcelona defeated city rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday, clinching their first La Liga title since the 2018-19 season. A comfortable win over the hosts at the RCDE Stadium, threatened by relegation, means that Xavi Hernandez's side is 14 points clear of Real Madrid and 16 ahead of the third-placed Atletico Madrid, with four games left in the season.

Striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, netting in 11th and 40th minute. Alejandro Balde (20th minute) and Jules Kounde (53rd minute) also put their names on the scoresheet and helped their side get their 27th league win of the campaign. Javi Puado (73) and Joselu (90+2) fought back with two late goals but it was not enough for the 19th-placed side, four points from safety after suffering back-to-back losses. Barcelona has won the top title in Spanish football a total of 27 times, with only Real Madrid (35 titles) ahead of them.

But the celebrations of Barca fans were shortlived after a large group of fans of the opposition invaded the pitch and ran towards the newly crowned champions. The visitors rushed to their changing rooms and security guards quickly intervened. Riot police stood in front of the tunnel's entrance and started running towards the newly-crowned champions. Following his side's win, Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona boss said, "It is a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done. This is important to give the club's project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path."

Barcelona will play Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp on Saturday; this will give them the chance to enjoy winning the La Liga championship in front of their own supporters. The next Sunday, Espanyol travels to Rayo Vallecano, who are currently in 11th place, to continue their battle for survival. (ANI)

