Tennis-Alcaraz stunned by Hungarian qualifier Marozsan in Rome

Carlos Alcaraz crashed to a humbling 6-3 7-6(4) defeat by Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Italian Open on Monday as his quest for a third straight title on clay before the French Open ended in disappointment. The 20-year-old had come into the tournament on the back of triumphs in Barcelona and Madrid and will replace Novak Djokovic as the world number one for top billing at Roland Garros which begins later this month.

Golf-Thomas brings hard-earned lessons to PGA Championship defence

Hard-earned lessons from months of frustrating results are driving Justin Thomas into his PGA Championship title defence this week in Rochester, New York, as the American looks to get his game back on track. Thomas, who also won in 2017, has only two top-10 finishes this season and missed the cut at the Masters last month for the first time in his career, a disappointing run-up to the year's second major at Oak Hill Country Club.

Tennis-Djokovic says 'Big Four' rivalries made him tougher

Novak Djokovic said his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray had helped him become stronger in the face of adversity, after the world number one battled his way into the last 16 of the Italian Open. The 35-year-old Serb was a set and a break up in Sunday's match with Grigor Dimitrov but was then dragged into a decider, where he raised his level again to close out a 6-3 4-6 6-1 win after more than two hours.

MLB roundup: Mets post 8-run inning, whip Nats in Max Scherzer's return

Mark Canha had two run-producing hits in the Mets' eight-run fifth inning as New York won 8-2 to forge a split of Sunday's results against the host Washington Nationals. Mets starter Max Scherzer (3-2), who hadn't pitched since May 3 because of neck spasms, held the Nationals to one run in five innings. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six.

Golf-PGA Tour and LIV take feud to PGA Championship

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf take their feud to Oak Hill Country Club for the PGA Championship this week with the Saudi-bankrolled rebel circuit again seeking major validation. Last month at Augusta National, LIV Golf had looked poised to pull off what would have been a marketing coup with one of their members walking off with a Masters Green Jacket.

Rugby-Neville relishing her moment in history at the Rugby World Cup

Joy Neville says selection on merit is more important to her than "tags and labels" as she prepares to become the first woman to officiate at a men's Rugby World Cup in France later this year. Neville has been selected as part of a seven-member Television Match Official (TMO) panel for the tournament and, while she understands the significance of the moment, wants to be acknowledged for her performance above all else.

Swimming-Mexican government takes pride in artistic team after cutting funding

The Mexican artistic swimming team had to sell bathing suits and towels to pay for their Olympic preparations but it did not stop them winning three golds at the World Cup, drawing praise from the government who cut their funding. Mexico increased their World Cup medal tally to four on Monday at the competition in Egypt, having travelled there thanks to the support of businessman Carlos Slim.

Golf-Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson

Former world number one Jason Day said he had considered giving up on golf a couple of years ago after he ended his five-year title drought with a one-stroke victory at the Byron Nelson in Texas on Sunday. It was the Australian's first win on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship and his 13th in all since he won his maiden title, also at the Byron Nelson, in 2010.

Golf-Former winner Daly withdraws from PGA Championship

Former winner John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, tournament organisers said on Monday, and will be replaced in the field by German Stephan Jaeger. The larger-than-life Daly, who won the tournament in 1991, has only played a handful of PGA Tour events in the last two years but is nonetheless a perennial attraction for fans.

Soccer-Korean player held in China in bribery probe - source

South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho is being held in police custody in northeast China in connection with a bribery case, a Korean diplomatic source said on Monday. Son was detained on Friday, his 31st birthday. Reuters was unable to reach him for comment.

