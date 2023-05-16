Left Menu

Soccer-In-game audio of VAR calls to be released more often next season - Webb

Releasing in-game audio recordings of VAR decisions concerning key incidents in Premier League matches is likely to become more common next season, referees' chief Howard Webb has said. "We're looking to do this (release audio) as much as we possibly can," Professional Game Match Officials Limited chief Webb said on the show, noting that FIFA would not allow them to play the audio live during the game.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 10:25 IST
Releasing in-game audio recordings of VAR decisions concerning key incidents in Premier League matches is likely to become more common next season, referees' chief Howard Webb has said. In-game audio from key decisions was released for the first time when Webb joined Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on the Monday Night Football programme to discuss incidents from this season.

Webb showed video and audio recordings of interactions between on-field referees and VAR officials discussing in-game situations and explained how the decisions were made. "We're looking to do this (release audio) as much as we possibly can," Professional Game Match Officials Limited chief Webb said on the show, noting that FIFA would not allow them to play the audio live during the game. "Tonight is obviously something new. We're making a small step forward. Going forward into next season we will look to do more of the same."

VAR was introduced to the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

