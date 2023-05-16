Left Menu

Cycling-Giro stage 13 shortened due to snow

Giro d'Italia organisers have removed the race's highest climb and shortened Friday's 207km 13th stage to 199km due to snow and the risk of avalanches. The 2,469m ascent up the Great St Bernard Pass was positioned as this year's Cima Coppi, the highest climb of the race. Organisers said on Tuesday cyclists will instead ride through the tunnel during the route from Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans-Montana.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:32 IST
Cycling-Giro stage 13 shortened due to snow

Giro d'Italia organisers have removed the race's highest climb and shortened Friday's 207km 13th stage to 199km due to snow and the risk of avalanches. The 2,469m ascent up the Great St Bernard Pass was positioned as this year's Cima Coppi, the highest climb of the race.

Organisers said on Tuesday cyclists will instead ride through the tunnel during the route from Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans-Montana. "Given the exceptional snowfall, and in the light of the avalanche danger, it is announced that the race will not pass over the Great St. Bernard Pass, but through the tunnel," organisers said in a statement.

"As a result of this change, the stage will have a length of 199 km... The meeting and start time remain unchanged." The 2,304m Tre Cime di Lavaredo on stage 19 will now be the highest climb of this year's edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023