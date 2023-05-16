Left Menu

Australia take on India women's hockey team in Test series starting May 18

The series will see the current FIH Hockey Pro League leaders Australia, take on the winners of the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup India, in a three-match series

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 23:50 IST
Indian women's hockey team before leaving for Australia (Image: HI media). Image Credit: ANI
A new Test series between the Australian and Indian women's hockey teams is all set to get underway on May 18 in Adelaide, Australia. The series will see the current FIH Hockey Pro League leaders Australia, take on the winners of the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup India, in a three-match series. The two teams have developed a keen competitive rivalry over the recent years, with their most recent match-up coming in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022, which required a shoot-out to separate the two sides.

With both young teams coming with an impressive run of form over the past year, the series promises to be a tightly contested affair. Hockey fans all over the world can watch all the matches from the test series live on the Watch.Hockey app. (ANI)

