Yatra to Adi Kailash resumes after 9 days

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:59 IST
The yatra to Adi Kailash resumed after a gap of nine days on Wednesday with 71 devotees leaving Dharchula for the pilgrimage site.

''The road to Adi kailash was blocked at Garbadhar for the past nine days due to snowfall and landslide,'' said Dhan Singh, incharge of base camp at Dharchula said.

Eleven of the pilgrims were hosted by the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), which is a nodal agency for conducting the yatra, while 60 others sponsored were hosted by private agencies.

''The snow on way to Adi Kailash peak beyond Kuti village has now been cleared and the new batches of pilgrims can now have darshan of the sacred peak,'' he said.

The government is trying to develop the Adi Kailash Yatra as an alternative for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, which remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

