Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned for 8 months from all football activities

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months from all football activities with immediate effect due to his involvement in betting activities.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:09 IST
Striker Ivan Toney (Photo/Brentford FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Brentford released an official statement which said, "Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect." "Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week. Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."

Toney received this ban because betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues. Participants who are covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

This ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

