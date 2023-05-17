Soccer-Groningen fans banned from last two games

Relegated Groningen will play their last two games of the season without any of their fans in attendance due to recurring issues with their supporters, the Dutch Eredivisie club said on Wednesday. Groningen's home game against NEC Nijmegen in April was suspended when a cup of beer was thrown at the assistant referee and last week's match against Ajax Amsterdam was abandoned nine minutes in after fireworks were thrown on to the pitch.

Both games were completed behind closed doors. "After a discussion with Groningen mayor Koen Schuiling both parties have come to the conclusion that given the circumstances FC Groningen will also play the last two league matches of this season without a crowd," Groningen said in a statement.

No supporters will be allowed at Groningen's home match against Sparta Rotterdam on May 28 and the club have been also banned from bringing away fans to their game at Vitesse on Sunday.

