National Sports Awardees including shooter Anjum Moudgil collect their awards from Union Minister Anurag Thakur

While Anjum received her 2019 Arjuna award, Hockey coach Sarpal Singh received his 2021 Dronacharya award.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:56 IST
National Sports Awardees with Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI

National Sports Awardees who could not receive their awards from the President of India earlier received the same along with citations from Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

The citations and trophy were handed over at a small gathering today where Indian Shooter Anjum Moudgil (Arjuna Award), Hockey coach Sarpal Singh (Dronacharya Award) and family members of late Tennis coach Naresh Kumar (Dronacharya Award) collected their awards.

While Anjum received her 2019 Arjuna award, Hockey coach Sarpal Singh received his 2021 Dronacharya award. Meanwhile, on behalf of the Late Naresh Kumar, his granddaughter, Shivanie Mirchandani received her grandfather's 2020 Dronacharya Award from Anurag Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

