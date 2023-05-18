Left Menu

Sri Lanka set to host New Zealand for white-ball series from June onwards

The New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka will feature both ODI and T20I assignments, starting in late June. The tour commences with a three-match ODI series which will form a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-2025 cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings while hosts Sri Lanka are seventh, as per ICC.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:34 IST
Sri Lanka set to host New Zealand for white-ball series from June onwards
New Zealand and Sri Lanka's Women's Cricket Team (Twitter: Photo/White_Ferns). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka will feature both ODI and T20I assignments, starting in late June. The tour commences with a three-match ODI series which will form a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-2025 cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings while hosts Sri Lanka are seventh, as per ICC.

The series will give Sri Lanka a chance to climb up to the second spot with 11 points should they sweep the series. All three ODIs will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, according to ICC. The T20I leg of the tour starts on July 8, with all three games slated to be played in Colombo.

New Zealand's Women's cricket team, also known as The White Ferns will arrive in Sri Lanka on June 23. Fixtures: 27 June: 1st ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle 30 June: 2nd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle 3 July: 3rd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle 8 July: 1st T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo10 July: 2nd T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo12 July: 3rd T20I: P.Sara Oval, Colombo (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023