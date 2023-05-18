Left Menu

"Sometimes you have to make sacrifices": Andy Robertson on adapting to his new role in Liverpool

Yeah, it's different, maybe a little bit more conservative. Obviously previously maybe we're used to being more high and wide and offering runs in behind and kind of things like that, but we have obviously tweaked the system a little bit and sometimes you have to make sacrifices and you have to adapt your role a little bit, and I think I've managed to do that.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson revealed the sacrifices he had to make after the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp decided to make the tactical shift in their formation for the final seven games of the Premier League. Earlier, the Scottish left-back used to push forward along with Trent and put in crosses from wide areas. But, the new Liverpool setup allows Trent Alexander Arnold to play an attacking role rather while Robertson has to stay behind to keep the formation intact.

"Yeah, it's different, maybe a little bit more conservative. Obviously previously maybe we're used to being more high and wide and offering runs in behind and kind of things like that, but we have obviously tweaked the system a little bit and sometimes you have to make sacrifices and you have to adapt your role a little bit, and I think I've managed to do that," Robertson said while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com. "It's been a kind of back three as such and then Trent going in next to Fabinho. As long as the team is winning then everything is fine - that's the most important thing."

In Liverpool's record-breaking seasons, Robertson's attacking and high press role was one of the major reasons for the success Liverpool enjoyed. He used to make overlapping runs on his instincts but the new system doesn't allow him to do so. His overlap runs have decreased significantly over the period. Now he is on the back foot trying to look for opportunities to get involved in the attack.

"Of course, I still try to get involved in attacks, I still want to overlap my winger and things like that but I just need to pick and choose my moments. I think as the games have gone on I've got better at picking and choosing the moments, I've adapted to the role a lot better." "It's just trying to use that and whatever system we play next season or if we have a couple of systems we can play then it's about finding yourself within that and bringing the best out of you. There's probably two different sides of my game depending on what formation we play. But I feel as if I have adapted well to it and, like I said, as long as we keep on winning and we keep progressing as a team then I'll happily be doing that job," Robertson concluded.

Liverpool will be back in action to end their season on a high note against Aston Villa on Saturday. (ANI)

