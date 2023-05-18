Left Menu

Soccer-Eriksson and Harder to leave Chelsea at end of season

Just after the announcement of Eriksson's departure, Chelsea also said that 30-year-old Danish striker Harder would also leave the club after almost three years. Both players, who are a couple, have been linked to several prominent European teams, with the latest rumours connecting them to German side Bayern Munich.

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson and striker Pernille Harder will leave the club at the end of the season, the club said on Thursday. The 29-year-old Swedish defender Eriksson has had a six-year successful tenure at the club, winning four Women's Super League (WSL) titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and an FA Women's Community Shield.

"Chelsea will always be her club, it will always be her home. She will forever remain a legend of this football club. She goes with my blessing and I wish her the best for her future," manager Emma Hayes said. Just after the announcement of Eriksson's departure, Chelsea also said that 30-year-old Danish striker Harder would also leave the club after almost three years.

Both players, who are a couple, have been linked to several prominent European teams, with the latest rumours connecting them to German side Bayern Munich. Chelsea are currently top of the WSL with 52 points, two ahead of Manchester United with two rounds left.

