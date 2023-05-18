Left Menu

Italian Open: Coco Gauff-Jessica Pegula battle past Desirae Krawczyk-Demi Schuurs into doubles final

In the final, Gauff and Pegula will face either Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens or Marie Bouzkova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:34 IST
Italian Open: Coco Gauff-Jessica Pegula battle past Desirae Krawczyk-Demi Schuurs into doubles final
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula (Photo: WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

No.1 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced into their third straight WTA 1000 doubles final with a comeback win in a semifinal at the Italian Open on Thursday. Gauff and Pegula rallied from a set and a break down to defeat No.3 seeds Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 4-6, 7-6(5), [10-8] after 1 hour and 53 minutes of play in Rome.

In the final, Gauff and Pegula will face either Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens or Marie Bouzkova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Krawczyk and Schuurs, the two-time defending winners on the Stuttgart clay, led 5-2 in the first set before hanging on for a one-set victory. They broke Gauff's serve in the first game of the second set to take a set-and-break lead.

Schuurs, however, dropped service with a double fault to tie the second set at 4-4. Pegula hit a superb lob beyond Schuurs in a hotly contested second-set tiebreak to convert her team's first set point at 6-5, tying the match. Exactly half of the points in the deciding match-tiebreak went to the returners, with Gauff and Pegula reaching double match point at 9-7 after Krawczyk netted a rally backhand. Gauff won the match with a backhand passing winner down the line on their second match point.

In the match, Gauff and Pegula had six more winners and six less unforced errors than their opponents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023