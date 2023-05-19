Soccer-Roma reach Europa League final after goalless draw at Leverkusen

Left Menu

AS Roma earned a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final return leg on Thursday to reach the final with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:35 IST
AS Roma earned a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final return leg on Thursday to reach the final with a 1-0 aggregate win. The Rome side have now reached back-to-back European finals under coach Jose Mourinho following last season's Europa Conference League title.

The visitors were on the backfoot for the entire game and had to survive intense pressure from the Germans, who missed a lot of chances and also hit the woodwork, as they advanced thanks to last week's 1-0 win in Italy. They will play the winners of the other semi-final between Sevilla and Juventus in the final on May 31 in Budapest.

 

