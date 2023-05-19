Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doping: WADA's 'Operation LIMS' passes 200 sanctions of Russian athletes

More than 200 Russian athletes have been sanctioned following the 'Operation LIMS' investigation into Moscow's anti-doping laboratory with more bans to come, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday. The suspensions are the result of data and samples retrieved by WADA's Intelligence and Investigations team into the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Soccer-Roma reach Europa League final after goalless draw at Leverkusen

AS Roma earned a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final return leg on Thursday to reach the showpiece match with a 1-0 aggregate win. The Rome side have now reached back-to-back European finals under coach Jose Mourinho following last season's Europa Conference League title.

Soccer-Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach another Europa League final

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla recovered to reach another final as substitute Erik Lamela's fabulous header five minutes into extra time earned a gritty 2-1 win in a pulsating affair against Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory. The Spaniards will bid for a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they face AS Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31, after Jose Mourinho's side drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

Golf-LIV Golf's DeChambeau grabs PGA Championship clubhouse lead

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau held a one-shot clubhouse lead over world number two Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners at the PGA Championship while a challenging Oak Hill layout left pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm well off the pace on Thursday.

Former U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, one of 18 LIV Golf members in the 156-player field, carded a four-under-par 66 to move ahead of Scheffler and Canada's Conners on a day when the start of play was delayed by nearly two hours due to frost.

Soccer-Fiorentina reach Europa Conference League final with last-gasp goal at Basel

Fiorentina's Antonin Barak struck deep into stoppage time at the end of extra time to take his side into the Europa Conference League final with a 3-1 win at Basel in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday that secured a 4-3 aggregate victory. The Italians made their first European final in 33 years and will face West Ham United in the showpiece match in Prague on June 7 after the Londoners beat AZ Alkmaar in their semi-final.

Soccer-West Ham beat AZ Alkmaar to reach Europa Conference League final

West Ham United substitute Pablo Fornals scored a breakaway goal in stoppage time as the visitors secured a 1-0 win at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday and a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 3-1 aggregate triumph. The Hammers are through to a European club competition final for the first time in almost a half century after a 2-1 win in the first leg in London last week and the last-gasp 1-0 triumph in Thursday's return leg against the Dutch side.

Golf: Steady Scheffler stays hot on cold day at PGA Championship

Going out in the morning wave Scottie Scheffler was left waiting on Thursday as opening round play at the PGA Championship was delayed nearly two hours due to frost. But it did not take long for the Oak Hill layout or the world number two to warm up as Scheffler produced his first ever bogey-free round at a major to join Canadian Corey Conners on three-under 67 one back of clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Tennis-Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Holder Rafa Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, and the 14-times Roland Garros winner added he expects to retire following the 2024 season. Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for close to two decades, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his 22 majors in Paris in 2005.

Golf: Slimmed-down DeChambeau savouring solid start to PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau ditched his bulked-up look in favour of a slimmer physique and the decision is paying off as the LIV Golf member outperformed the game's top players to grab the clubhouse lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday. DeChambeau underwent a remarkable body transformation in 2020 in a bid to generate more clubhead speed and hit golf balls farther than anyone but has decided the extra weight could lead to health issues and so decided another change was in order.

Soccer: Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

As Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he was not fixated on becoming a legend at the club after leading his side to a second straight European final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen after their Europa League semi-final, second leg on Thursday. The 60-year-old, who won the second-tier European club competition in 2017 with Manchester United, led Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season.

