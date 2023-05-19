Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch club AZ condemn supporters who attacked West Ham fans

The coach and players of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar condemned sections of their own support who attacked family and friends of the West Ham United squad celebrating their success in Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final.

Reuters | Alkmaar | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:14 IST
Soccer-Dutch club AZ condemn supporters who attacked West Ham fans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The coach and players of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar condemned sections of their own support who attacked family and friends of the West Ham United squad celebrating their success in Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final. Home supporters broke through a fence and attacked the West Ham contingent seated in a reserved section behind their own team’s dugout at the AZ Stadium.

A brawl ensued in which West Ham players, including captain Declan Rice, attempted to intervene, with several running to the aid of relatives. “It's annoying, it doesn't belong in our stadium. Preferably in no stadium,” said coach Pascal Jansen, whose side lost 1-0 on Thursday as West Ham completed a 3-1 aggregate triumph to reach the final against Fiorentina in Prague on June 7.

“I feel shame. You have to control your emotions, even on a night with a defeat." Defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos was among several AZ players who spoke out against the violence in post-match interviews.

“I think it's sad what happened. My family was up there. I have been in contact with them and my girlfriend said they were shaking,” he told Dutch television. "I don't even call them supporters. Just stay home if you have such intentions.

"Such a beautiful evening, such a great atmosphere, I really enjoyed it until the final whistle. What happened after that, I find very sad and a pity.” Police and stewards were quickly on the scene to prevent further confrontation and calm was restored after 10 minutes.

There was a similar incident in London last week when AZ supporters, including the family of coach Jansen, were accosted by West Ham fans after they celebrated the goal scored by the Dutch club in the first half of the first leg. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023