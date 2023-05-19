Golf-Young gets two shot penalty for putting from wrong spot

Cameron Young was hit with a two stroke penalty during second round play at the PGA Championship on Friday for putting from the incorrect spot.

World number 15 Young, who was fighting to make the cut after a disappointing opening round four-over 74, made the task tougher with a costly mental error on the 16th hole. Young had putted up close to the hole and marked his ball.

As his ball-marker was on the line of play of both playing partners Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, he moved his marker one clubhead-length to the side. After the other players completed the hole, Young failed to move the marker back to its original position and tapped in from a wrong place incurring a two shot penalty.

Young finished with a 75 to leave him on nine-over well over the projected cut line of four-over.

