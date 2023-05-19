Denmark to work with allies to support training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Left Menu

The Danish Defense ministry on Friday said it was ready to support the training of Ukrainian pilots for the use of F-16 fighter jets, following a U.S. decision to back the training.

"Denmark has been working for this together with close allies," said the ministry. The Scandinavian country is a member of NATO.

"Denmark is ready to support this. We will with close allies work on the details with priority.

