Denmark to work with allies to support training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots

The Danish Defense ministry on Friday said it was ready to support the training of Ukrainian pilots for the use of F-16 fighter jets, following a U.S. decision to back the training.

"Denmark has been working for this together with close allies," said the ministry. The Scandinavian country is a member of NATO.

"Denmark is ready to support this. We will with close allies work on the details with priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)