Left Menu

"Bumrah's going to be huge loss, but they still have..." Ponting names player who can shine against Australia in WTC final

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes even though star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be a huge loss for the Indian team in the World Test Championship final, there is a bowler who has the potential to bowl well in English conditions.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 22:46 IST
"Bumrah's going to be huge loss, but they still have..." Ponting names player who can shine against Australia in WTC final
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes even though star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be a huge loss for the Indian team in the World Test Championship final, there is a bowler who has the potential to bowl well in English conditions. On April 15, Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand which was successful and he remained pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Due to this, he was sidelined from the WTC final squad. But Ponting believes that Mohammad Shami could step up, a player who can bowl well under conditions which are suited for pace bowlers. "Obviously they will miss [Jasprit] Bumrah, he's going to be a huge loss for them, but they still have the likes of [Mohammed] Shami, who will actually bowl well in English conditions," Ponting said at an event in New Delhi.

Along with this, he reckons that Virat Kohli will be another name that could turn out to be a game-changer for the Indian team. On Thursday Kohli struck his sixth century in the Indian Premier League which reflects that the Indian batter is back to his level best. "When it comes to the big match-ups, Virat [Kohli] against anyone is going to be a big match-up. I caught up with him when we were there in Bangalore, and I had a good chat with him about his batting and where he's at in his career and he said to be that he's back to his absolute best and I think we saw that last night [Kohli made his sixth IPL century on Thursday night], he's had a very good IPL," Ponting signed off.

India will face Australia on June 7 in the World Test Championship final at the Oval, England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023