Ishant Sharma reveals advice from Jasprit Bumrah he received in 2018 on his T20 game

Veteran India and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma revealed an advice he received from Jasprit Bumrah in 2018 which caused him to develop one particular aspect of his game. On DC Podcast season 3, episode 4, Ishant discussed cricket, his stint with Delhi Capitals in IPL and his bond with star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, who also happens to be a 'Delhiwallah' like him.

"I asked Jasprit Bumrah what he thought about my bowling in T20s during the Melbourne Test in 2018. He told me that I have a brilliant length, but I need to develop a slow seam delivery, which would deceive a batter. So thereafter, I worked on delivering the knuckleball," said Ishant in the podcast. On his bond with Virat Kohli, Ishant said that they are both good friends since their Under-17 days.

"Virat Kohli is a very nice guy. We are very good friends since our U-17 days. He is a proper West Delhi man. Now he's very successful and he's been a captain. But he is still the same West Delhi guy whenever we meet each other. He is a very good person," said the pacer. On his life as a cricketer as a 15-year veteran, Ishant said that he is enjoying his cricket right now and has not set any expectations for himself.

"I'm enjoying my cricket right now. I have not set any expectations for myself and I have nothing to lose. When I went unsold last year, my wife asked me to remind myself why I started playing cricket. Then, my love and passion for the game drove me to train really hard. I have also worked with a fast bowling coach and we spoke about the aspects I can improve on," said Ishant. Ishant said that Delhi Capitals has been a home to him and the franchise has shown a lot of trust in him.

"Ricky Ponting has always emphasized that you win as a team and you lose as a team and he brings a lot of composure to the team," concluded Ishant. Ishant had a memorable comeback after last representing India in Tests back in November 2021. In eight matches of IPL 2023, he took 10 wickets at an average of 20.60 and an economy rate of 8.24. His best bowling figures are 2/19.

Delhi Capitals is currently in ninth place in the points table with five wins and eight losses in 13 games. They have a total of 10 points and are out of playoff contention. They will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday in their final league match in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)