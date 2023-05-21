Left Menu

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi completes 100 wickets in T20s

In the match against KKR at Eden Gardens, the LSG spinner bowled exceptionally well against KKR as they won the match by just one run in the last-over thriller in the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens. He took two wickets by conceding 23 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi (Image: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi has registered himself in the club of bowlers who have taken hundred wickets in the T20 format in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. He completed the feat by dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana in Kolkata. In the match against KKR at Eden Gardens, the Lucknow Super Giants spinner bowled exceptionally well against KKR as they won the match by just one run in the last-over thriller in the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens. He took two wickets by conceding 23 runs.

Bishnoi has taken 101 scalps in his T20 career, playing 86 matches with an economy of 7.17. He has an average of 22.87 and took four-wicket haul twice. He has a best figure of 4/15. In the T20 format, Dwayne Bravo has the most wickets as he has picked 615 wickets in 558 matches with an economy of 8.23 and an average of 24.18.

Rashid Khan comes second with 551 wickets and mystery spinner Sunil Narine placed in third spot with 487 scalps. Among Indian players, Yuzvendra Chahal is the country's leading wicket-taker in the country with a total of 320 wickets.

Put to bat first by KKR, LSG posted a total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals and were 73/5 at one point. Quinton de Kock (28) and Prerak Mankad (26) contributed some useful knocks up the order. A 74-run stand between Nicholas Pooran (58 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ayush Badoni (25 in 21 balls, two fours and a six) and a cameo from Krishnappa Gowtham (11*) helped LSG reach a competitive total.

Sunil Narine (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Vaibhav Arora (2/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/27 in two overs) got a couple scalps each as well. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy got a wicket each. In the chase of 177, KKR started off on a high note, accumulating 61 runs in 5.5 overs before Venkatesh Iyer (24) was dismissed. After the dismissal of Jason Roy (45 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six), KKR was reduced to 82/3 in their 10 overs.

In the second half of the innings, KKR struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Despite Rinku Singh's valiant 67* in 33 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes, KKR fell just one run short of a win. They finished at 175/7 in their 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31 in three overs) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Skipper Krunal Pandya and Gowtham got a wicket each.

Pooran was given 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock. With this victory, LSG qualify for the playoffs. They end their campaign with eight wins, five losses and one no result in 14 games. They have a total of 17 points and are at third position.

KKR finished their campaign at seventh position with six wins, eight losses and a total of 12 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

