Soccer-Fenerbahce's Akaydin denies spitting on opponent during league game

We strongly condemn the inhuman act against our player Trezeguet during the match against Fenerbahce on May 18," Trabzonspor said in statement. "It's disgraceful that Fenerbahce's Samet Akaydin spat on our player while he was prostrating in celebration of the goal." Second-placed Fenerbahce are on 71 points in the Super Lig standings and trail leaders Galatasaray by eight points.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:19 IST
Representative Image

Fenerbahce defender Samet Akaydin denied spitting on Trabzonspor winger Trezeguet during a Turkish league game earlier this week. Egyptian Trezeguet was celebrating scoring his team's only goal during the 3-1 defeat when Akaydin appeared to spit at him while walking past.

"I condemn the immoral claims made by manipulating my movement which is a part of the athlete's habit," Akaydin wrote on Twitter. "I refer to God those who try to tarnish the competition and humanity in football with such slander ... on social media."

Trabzonspor condemned Akaydin's actions and called on the Turkish football association to punish the 29-year-old, who had previously been part of Trabzonspor's youth set up. "This is disgrace. We strongly condemn the inhuman act against our player Trezeguet during the match against Fenerbahce on May 18," Trabzonspor said in statement.

"It's disgraceful that Fenerbahce's Samet Akaydin spat on our player while he was prostrating in celebration of the goal." Second-placed Fenerbahce are on 71 points in the Super Lig standings and trail leaders Galatasaray by eight points. Trabzonspor are eighth.

