Left Menu

Young long jumper Shaili Singh finishes third in Japan in her first senior outdoor competition

Talented Indian youngster Shaili Singh finished third with a creditable effort of 6.65m in the womens long jump at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix here on Sunday.The 19-year-old Shailis first round jump of 6.65m remained her best in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event, though it was 11cm below her personal best.

PTI | Yokohama | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:52 IST
Young long jumper Shaili Singh finishes third in Japan in her first senior outdoor competition
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Talented Indian youngster Shaili Singh finished third with a creditable effort of 6.65m in the women's long jump at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Shaili's first round jump of 6.65m remained her best in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event, though it was 11cm below her personal best. Her effort also saw a wind speed of +2.1 m/s, which is above the permissible limit of +2.0 m/s. She was leading the competition event till the third round. Maryse Luzolo of Germany took the gold with a jump of 6.79m, while Brooke Buschkuel of Australia was second with an effort of 6.77m.

Shaili was competing in her first big international outdoor event at the senior level. She had won a silver in the World U-20 Athletics Championships in 2021 with a jump of 6.59m.

In April, Shaili had logged 6.76m, the all-time second longest long jump by an India behind her idol and mentor Anju Bobby George, en route to winning a gold at the Indian Grand Prix.

In February, she had finished fifth at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Nur-Sultan with a jump of 6.27m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023