Mumbai Indians restrict SRH to 200/5
- Country:
- India
Uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal returned with 4 for 37 as Mumbai Indians dragged back Sunrisers Hyderabad in the back-end to restrict them to 200 for five in their must-win IPL game, here on Sunday.
From being 168 for 1 in 16 overs, SRH lost three wickets and managed just 32 runs in the last four overs.
Opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with his first fifty of the IPL to give SRH a perfect start after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.
Agarwal top-scored for SRH with his 46-ball 83 (8x4, 4x6) in a solid 140-run opening partnership with Vivrant Sharma (69 from 47b; 8x4, 4x6). But Madhwal triggered the collapse dismissing him in the 17th over.
Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 200/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 83, Vivrant Sharma 69; Akash Madhwal 4/37) vs Mumbai Indians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MoS Muraleedharan lauds Indians in Bahrain for promoting bilateral trade, economic ties
From Dabbawalas to Sonam Kapoor these Indians will attend King Charles III's enthronement
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians batters face Chennai Super Kings bowlers in high-octane battle
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians manage only 139/8 against Chennai Super Kings