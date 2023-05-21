Mumbai Indians restrict SRH to 200/5

Uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal returned with 4 for 37 as Mumbai Indians dragged back Sunrisers Hyderabad in the back-end to restrict them to 200 for five in their must-win IPL game, here on Sunday.

From being 168 for 1 in 16 overs, SRH lost three wickets and managed just 32 runs in the last four overs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with his first fifty of the IPL to give SRH a perfect start after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.

Agarwal top-scored for SRH with his 46-ball 83 (8x4, 4x6) in a solid 140-run opening partnership with Vivrant Sharma (69 from 47b; 8x4, 4x6). But Madhwal triggered the collapse dismissing him in the 17th over.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 200/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 83, Vivrant Sharma 69; Akash Madhwal 4/37) vs Mumbai Indians.

