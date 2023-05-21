Left Menu

Mumbai Indians restrict SRH to 200/5

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:29 IST
Mumbai Indians restrict SRH to 200/5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal returned with 4 for 37 as Mumbai Indians dragged back Sunrisers Hyderabad in the back-end to restrict them to 200 for five in their must-win IPL game, here on Sunday.

From being 168 for 1 in 16 overs, SRH lost three wickets and managed just 32 runs in the last four overs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with his first fifty of the IPL to give SRH a perfect start after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.

Agarwal top-scored for SRH with his 46-ball 83 (8x4, 4x6) in a solid 140-run opening partnership with Vivrant Sharma (69 from 47b; 8x4, 4x6). But Madhwal triggered the collapse dismissing him in the 17th over.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 200/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 83, Vivrant Sharma 69; Akash Madhwal 4/37) vs Mumbai Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023