We didn't have net run rate in mind, wanted to win: MI's Cameron Green after victory against SRH

Mumbai Indians' (MI) all-rounder Cameron Green on Sunday said his team just wanted to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and did not have of net run rate in their mind. Cameron Green's scintillating century kept Mumbai Indians' hopes alive as the home side thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma (56 off 37) and Cameron Green (100* off 47) set the stage on fire as they went on a stunning counter-attack to chase down 201 with 12 balls to spare, after their bowlers had made a brilliant comeback in the slog overs to restrict the away side to 200/4 following sparkling fifties from SRH openers Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47) and Mayank Agarwal (83 off 46). "Our intention was to win the game. We were not going to try and chase down the target in the seventh over anyway or anything to try and boost our (net) run rate. We know how close games can get here at Wankhede, both teams score really freely out here. All we were thinking was to win and put pressure on RCB," Green told the media here after the match.

Green rated his ton against SRH as his best in the format, which also happened to be his maiden hundred in T20. "Definitely, in the T20 format, you never know what is your best innings because you are playing in so many different conditions," he said.

Green lauded Akash Madhwal, whose 4/37 held SRH to 200 for five as they appeared ready for a higher score. "As soon as he has come in, he kind of changed our whole line-up basically. I think with the role he has played, especially at the back end, take the overs off us so we can bowl a little more through the powerplay, we can mix and match different people to bowl at different times with how good he has been. He has got a really good head on him, he is so calm. Looks like he is kind of being made for it," he said. (ANI)

