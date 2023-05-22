Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay

Daniil Medvedev claimed the first claycourt title of his career ahead of the French Open as the Russian world number three beat Denmark's Holger Rune 7-5 7-5 in a gripping Italian Open final that began after a rain delay on Sunday. Medvedev's fifth title of a stellar season and 20th overall leaves him as one of the top contenders for Roland Garros which begins on May 28.

Cycling-McNulty wins Giro stage 15 in sprint finish, Armirail retains lead

American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates held off Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, after a 195km ride from Seregno to Bergamo. McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly-timed sprint to race past Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) and Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) in the final 100m to snatch victory, while Bruno Armirail of Groupama–FDJ retained the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr calls LaLiga and Spain racist for chants after sending-off

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has called LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday's defeat at Valencia's Mestalla stadium. Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to his sending off in the second half.

Tennis-WTA defends late start to Italian Open women's final

The WTA defended the Italian Open's decision to reschedule the women's final between Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina to 11 p.m (2100 GMT) on a rain-affected Saturday, after former player Rennae Stubbs called the move an "abomination." On a frustrating day for organisers of the Masters event, players and fans, the men's singles semi-final featuring Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas was interrupted multiple times because of rain with nearly five hours of play lost.

Tennis-Andy Murray pulls out of French Open

Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open. The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Soccer-Haller double guides Dortmund closer to first league title in 11 years

Striker Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat 10-man Augsburg 3-0 on Sunday to take control of the Bundesliga title race going into next week's season finale. Ivory Coast international Haller, who missed much of the campaign after being diagnosed with testicular cancer during pre-season last July, broke the deadlock in the 58th minute.

Soccer-Can anyone challenge Man City's domination next season?

Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard described Manchester City as an outstanding side and said they have set the benchmark for excellence in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola. Five titles in six seasons underlines City's dominance and while Guardiola insists every season gets harder, it is difficult to see who is ready to knock them off the summit.

Golf-Rahm leaves PGA Championship searching for positives

Jon Rahm came into the PGA Championship looking to extend a brilliant start to the year that included a Masters triumph but instead struggled just to make the cut and walked away from Oak Hill on Sunday searching for positives. Rahm closed with a one-over-par 71 that left him at seven over on the week and well off the lead and while he is certain there are positives to take from his latest outing he is not yet sure what they were.

Soccer-Man City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title success on Sunday, beating Chelsea 1-0 with an early goal by Julian Alvarez in the team's home finale at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium. Treble-chasing City, who wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have won 12 successive games in the top flight.

Golf: Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat-trick and a landmark major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairytale with a hole-in-one. Koepka, saying he had learned his lessons from last month's Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.

