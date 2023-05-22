Geoffrey Emmanuel puts up improved show in JuniorGP

The first and lone Indian in the FIM World Championship JuniorGP, Geoffrey Emmanuel, put in an improved performance as he finished P19 and P25 in the second round double-header at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo here on Sunday.

Geoffrey, the 18-year old from Chennai, representing the famous Cuna De Campeones team, looked far more confident on the KTM than in the season-opener in Portugal a fortnight back when he suffered injuries following a crash, to be within 3.6 seconds of the leaders over the weekend.

Having qualified 26th on the 27-bike grid, Geoffrey put in a determined performance to take P25. In the second race later in the day, Geoffrey fought hard to finish 19th.

Geoffrey felt that his learning at this level continues and after two rounds of the seven-round championship, he has a long road ahead of him to make a mark in the JuniorGP which is a feeder series for the FIM Moto3 World Championship and is considered to be among the most competitive junior championships in the world.

The third round of the championship is scheduled to be held in Jerez, Spain, from June 2 to 4.

